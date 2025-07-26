Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,481 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Blade Air Mobility worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 66,255.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,360,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,208.14. This represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,151,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,912.32. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.30 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

