Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Zillow Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 581.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9%
Z opened at $81.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $89.39.
Insider Transactions at Zillow Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.