Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $11.47 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,099,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,756,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 161,292 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.62 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

