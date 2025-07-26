GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 311,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 659,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,458,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

