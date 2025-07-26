Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 958,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 343,346 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $581,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 469,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

