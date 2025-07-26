Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

