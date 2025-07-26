317,468 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 317,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $147.88 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.