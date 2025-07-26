NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. NIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

