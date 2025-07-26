GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $3.15 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Shares of ORCL opened at $245.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

