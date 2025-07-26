iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,920 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,557,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 417,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 325,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 277,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,939,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

