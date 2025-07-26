Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $14.30 Million in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 224,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

