Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 109.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.57.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

