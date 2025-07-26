Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,780 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $54,821.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,990.80. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,658 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $91,855.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,636.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,513 shares of company stock worth $1,261,765 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $34.37 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.26 and a beta of 3.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

