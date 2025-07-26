First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.30% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after buying an additional 739,519 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,180,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 497,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 244,979 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,068.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 226,335 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 159,873 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

