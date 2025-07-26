Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $251.51 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

