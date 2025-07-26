Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

