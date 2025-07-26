Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $241,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.