Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,638 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

