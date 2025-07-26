HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,245 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

MGK stock opened at $379.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $380.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.57.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

