Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KN. Wall Street Zen raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $95,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 725.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 835.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 47.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 118.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

