Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Lowered to $3.20 at UBS Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.20 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

CYH stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 14,684.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,629 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 913.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,420,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

