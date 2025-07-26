Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Loop Capital

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

COUR stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,823.20. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $79,152.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 85,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,659.04. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $211,087. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,964,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $17,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,662,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 1,020,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

