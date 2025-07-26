Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP Sells 6,008 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
NYSE GS opened at $728.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $729.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $657.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.58.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.
View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.