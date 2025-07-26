Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) EVP Sells 6,008 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $728.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $729.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $657.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

