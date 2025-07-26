Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000.

Shares of PSFD stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

