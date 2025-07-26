Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,193,258 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193,258 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE YOU opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. The trade was a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.