Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 62,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $655,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,392,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,859,161.60. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 410,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,228 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

