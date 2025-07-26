Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 31,863 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,863 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $90.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $91.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

