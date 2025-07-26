Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,015,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,174,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPLG stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.