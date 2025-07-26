Comparing Brunswick (NYSE:BC) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick 0.82% 10.73% 3.54% American Outdoor Brands -0.03% 4.13% 2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brunswick and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 0 6 8 0 2.57 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick presently has a consensus target price of $69.46, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.96%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Brunswick.

Brunswick has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brunswick shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brunswick and American Outdoor Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $5.24 billion 0.76 $130.10 million $1.21 50.04 American Outdoor Brands $222.32 million 0.56 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -968.00

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brunswick beats American Outdoor Brands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands. The Engine P&A segment offers engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and engine oils and lubricants through aftermarket retailers, dealers, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers for marine and non-marine markets under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands; and distributes marine parts and accessories. The Navico Group segment provides products and systems for the marine, recreational vehicle (RV), specialty vehicle, mobile, and industrial markets, as well as aftermarket channels; and marine electronics, sensors, control systems, instruments, power systems, and general accessories under the Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale brand names. The Boat segment offers Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts, and Heyday wake boats; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats; Veer recreational and fishing boats; and the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

