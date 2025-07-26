Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 10,002.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Cactus worth $20,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,452 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $19,235,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $16,377,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $14,285,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Cactus by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 282,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Down 0.5%

WHD opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

