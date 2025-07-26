Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,619 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 87.02% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF worth $27,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PSCX opened at $29.34 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

