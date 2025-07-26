HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971,044 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of HF Sinclair worth $48,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 68,777 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.93. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

