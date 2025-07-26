Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,006,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,638,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,249,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $54,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $210.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.20. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

