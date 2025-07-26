Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $32.21 Million Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,361 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $32,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 518,092 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

PSCW opened at $26.87 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

