Head to Head Survey: Farmhouse (FMHS) and Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A -$460,000.00 -0.37 Farmhouse Competitors $36.31 billion $1.80 billion 14.38

Farmhouse’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Farmhouse alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Farmhouse Competitors 9.51% 14.24% 4.44%

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Farmhouse has a beta of 26.72, meaning that its stock price is 2,572% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse’s rivals have a beta of 2.11, meaning that their average stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.7% of shares of all “Wireless Non – US” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Wireless Non – US” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmhouse rivals beat Farmhouse on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Farmhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.