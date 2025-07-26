Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 659,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,395,000 after purchasing an additional 73,988 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 148,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

