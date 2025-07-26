Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

IVW opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

