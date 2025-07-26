Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

View Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.