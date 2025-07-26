International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 128,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 74,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Up 50.0%

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

