Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 1,786,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,774,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

