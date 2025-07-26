Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $285.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.46.

UNP opened at $224.71 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

