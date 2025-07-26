Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $264.70 Million

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market capitalization of $264.70 million and $3.98 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117,940.76 or 0.99917182 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,328.85 or 0.99462756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.0000013 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $5,768,967.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

