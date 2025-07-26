Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPYFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

NDGPY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

