Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.40.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $184.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.52. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.