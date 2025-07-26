Empower (MPWR) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Empower (MPWR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Empower has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Empower token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Empower has a total market capitalization of $2.24 thousand and approximately $2.77 thousand worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00010583 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,012.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

