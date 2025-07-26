First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FMBH. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $38.78 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $930.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.29 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,788 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.