Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Boosted by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $1.0762 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

