FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 16,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 90.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 7.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 36.8% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $785.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $755.39 and its 200 day moving average is $655.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

