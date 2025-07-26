Motco Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $454.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $455.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

