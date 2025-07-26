Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 37,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 134.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $27,884,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $599,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,148,365.76. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $269.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.27. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

